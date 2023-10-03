Click to share this via email

It’s not Christmas without Mariah Carey.

This week, the pop icon announced the return of her Christmas concert tour, including two stops in Canada.

“Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!” she wrote on Instagram. “Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!”

The post included dates for the tour, which kicks off in California on Nov. 15, and comes to Toronto on Nov. 27 and Montreal on Nov. 29.

Carey will close things out with a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on Dec. 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 6, with pre-sales starting Wednesday.

The new tour follows her Merry Christmas to All! Tour last year, which had just four shows: two in Toronto and two in New York.

Carey has, of course, become a Christmas fixture over the years, thanks to her iconic holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.