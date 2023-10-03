Grimes has taken legal action against her ex, Elon Musk, in regards to their three kids.

On Sept. 29, the Canadian singer filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” in a California court, as per court documents obtained by Page Six.

The call to action aims to have the court name the legal parents of a child when they are not married.

Though the the docket for the case is public, the filings are sealed. However, it seems Musk has yet to respond to Grimes’ petition.

Additionally, the “Genesis” singer hasn’t yet requested child support or custody rights.

Grimes and Musk split for good in Sept. 2021 following their on-again, off-again relationship. The former couple began dating in 2018 and went on to welcome their first child together, son X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020. Then, they quietly welcomed daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, a.k.a. Y, via surrogate in Dec. 2021.

In September, a biography about Musk revealed that the Tesla co-founder secretly had a third child with Grimes, a son named Techno Mechanicus, a.k.a. Tau. However, it’s unclear when he was born.

Grimes’ petition comes after she desperately begged Musk last month to “let me see my son.” The musician also blamed him for “ripping my family apart” and claimed that Shivon Zilis — whom Musk shares twins, Strider and Azure, with — had blocked her on social media. A few days later, Grimes de-escalated the feud with Zilis, making clear that her “priority is keeping my babies out of the public eye.”

Musk, who’s been divorced three times, is a father of 11. He also secretly welcomed his twins with Zilis in Nov. 2021, after he and Grimes had gone their separate ways. News of the newborn twins didn’t surface until eight months after their arrival.