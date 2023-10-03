Click to share this via email

Priscilla Presley’s iconic updo is hitting the screens in a fresh trailer for Sofia Coppola’s upcoming flick “Priscilla”.

The film, produced by A24, is a biopic starring Cailee Spaeny as the titular woman who stole Elvis’ heart as a teenager. The King of Rock is played by “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy and fame.”

‘Priscilla’ poster — Photo: A24

Coppola, the daughter of director Francis Coppola, based the film on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

The film is earning a lot of hype as Spaeny won the Venice Film Festival’s coveted Best Actress award for her performance in the movie.

“Priscilla” hits theatres Nov. 3.