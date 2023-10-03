There was a point in time where even Jennifer Lopez didn’t feel the most confident in her body.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer, 54, recently presented her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award at the Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

While honouring the fitness expert, Lopez acknowledged just how much of a positive impact she’s had on her life alone throughout their fitness relationship, especially after she gave birth to her twins — Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz — in 2008 with singer Marc Anthony.

According to a report from E! Online, “The Mother” actress said Tracy helped her “fully embrace the me of now.”

“And I’m reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed.”

Lopez remembered feeling “insecure and uncertain, and wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before” around the time she first met Tracy.

“She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before.”

Lopez has since split from Marc Anthony, marrying Ben Affleck last year in a ceremony in Las Vegas.