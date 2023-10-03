Pete Davidson got into a minor fender bender over the weekend.

After performing a stand-up comedy show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, witnesses claim they saw the comedian “swipe his car against the side of a wall while exiting the venue” at roughly 10 p.m., as per Page Six.

It was reported that several swipe marks from the incident appeared on the black GMC SUV Davidson, 29, was driving.

Eyewitnesses claim they were unaware of who was behind the wheel, with sources insisting bystanders shouted, “Oh sh*t, that was Pete!” after the “SNL” alum got out of the vehicle.

Additionally, Davidson was reportedly seen driving the car with four other unidentified passengers. At his stand-up gig, other A-list celebs were on hand including Machine Gun Kelly and Ruby Rose, however they left before Davidson exited the theatre.

The recent fender bender comes nearly seven months after Davidson was involved in a March car crash, in which he allegedly lost control of the car and crashed into a Beverly Hills home. In June, the actor was charged with reckless driving and, in July, it was reported that, as a consequence, Davidson will serve 50 hours of community service at NYC Fire Department. The investigation remains ongoing.