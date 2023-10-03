Orlando Bloom is getting animated.

The “Lord of the Rings” star is set to join the “Peppa Pig” franchise, helping to celebrate the children’s cartoon’s 20th anniversary.

READ MORE: ‘Peppa Pig’ Introduces Same-Sex Couple For 1st Time In 18-Year-History

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bloom will lend his voice to the upcoming three-part “Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special”.

He will voice the new character, Mr. Raccoon, a jeweller who helps in the preparations for Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow’s wedding.

OINKTASTIC news! 🥳🏴‍☠️ Orlando Bloom will be the voice of Mr. Raccoon in a Peppa Pig special next year!



All casting and filming for Mr Raccoon were contracted and completed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and are compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules and conditions pic.twitter.com/vidGuMsyXM — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) October 2, 2023

Olivier Dumont, president of eOne’s Family Brands, said it is an “honour” to have Bloom join the show for the “exciting wedding-themed special.”

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino Is A Huge ‘Peppa Pig’ Fan: ‘The Greatest British Import Of This Decade’; Reveals First Film His Son Ever Watched

“Orlando is an extraordinary actor, dad and philanthropist, and we’re proud to have him join the ‘Peppa’ roster just in time to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary next year,” Dumont continued in a statement. “With this captivating moment in Peppa entertainment, along with the many other projects we have in the works across consumer products, partnerships, location-based-entertainment and more, we’re providing fans across the globe with endless ways to celebrate Peppa throughout the year.”

Bloom will be joining his partner, Katy Perry, who was announced as a guest voice for the “Peppa Pig” special late last month.

The “Peppa pig Wedding Party Special” is planned for release in spring 2024.