Suge Knight has made it clear that he won’t be testifying against Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was recently charged with murder in relation to the 1996 killing of 2Pac.

In a conversation with Harvey Levin of TMZ, Suge expressed his surprise at Davis’ arrest, highlighting their shared history as football teammates. Despite their differences, Suge emphasized that he wouldn’t wish incarceration on anyone.

When questioned about Orlando Anderson’s rumoured involvement, Suge pointed out that he and 2Pac were the sole occupants of the car during the fatal shooting and made it clear that neither of them would discuss the events of that night. He also stated that he had nothing negative to say about Orlando since he wasn’t the actual shooter.

Levin presented a scenario where Davis might have known about Anderson’s revenge plan after a confrontation with 2Pac and his team, but Suge firmly rejected this theory, giving a resounding “no.”

Suge initially believed he wouldn’t be asked to testify and emphatically stated that he would not participate in any way. TMZ reported that Suge and Keffe D are the only surviving individuals connected to the incident.

Court documents, as revealed by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, indicate that Keffe D acquired the murder weapon with the intent of seeking revenge against Tupac.

2Pac’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, celebrated Keffe D’s arrest as a “victory” but also emphasized the need to withhold judgment until all the facts and legal proceedings are completed due to the involvement of multiple parties in the murder.

Suge Knight’s stance on testifying is firm, and it appears that he won’t be cooperating with authorities in this case. The unfolding details continue to keep the 2Pac murder investigation in the spotlight.