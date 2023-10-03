“Only Murders in the Building” has been picked up for a fourth season.

Your favourite true crime enthusiasts will return to New York City’s “The Arconia” following a successful third season. Disney+ announced the good news on Tuesday on the heels of the highly-anticipated season three finale — out today.

Details about season four of the popular original comedy series remain under wraps.

The critically-acclaimed third season features the legendary talents of multi-Oscar/Emmy-winner Meryl Streep and Golden Globe nominee Paul Rudd. They join stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Since “Only Murders” debuted in August 2021, it’s been consistently well received by critics and has garnered multiple awards nominations and wins, including season two’s Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and many others. All three seasons of the comedy-drama are Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season three — which premiered on August 8 — finds Charles, Oliver and Mabel — played by Martin, Short and Gomez, respectively — investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Streep), the trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together.

All three season of “Only Murders in the Building” are available to stream on Disney+.