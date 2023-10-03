Jimmy Butler is breaking his silence on those Shakira dating rumours.

The NBA star — who was seen on a dinner date in London with the “Whenever, Wherever” hitmaker back in July — addressed the romance headlines the pair sparked while speaking to Rolling Stone in a new interview.

When asked if the romance rumours are true, Butler, 34, subtly slammed the media while praising Shakira, 46, for being an “incredible” person.

“She’s an incredible human being and an incredible talent, but you never know what people are doing so people just make stuff up. Just because we are friends, she lives in Miami, and her sons are big basketball fans — that doesn’t mean anybody’s dating,” the basketball star said. “Just because people hang out doesn’t mean anybody’s dating.

“But it gives everybody something to talk about,” he continued, “so y’all take it and y’all run with it.

“She’s very, very cool and that’s all I got!”

The outlet then commented, “Hips don’t lie,” to which Butler replied with a laugh, “Yeah, you like that?”