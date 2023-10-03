Cardi B is throwing Kanye West’s own words in his face after he labelled the chart-topper an “Illuminati industry plant” in a clip going viral on social media.

In a leaked clip from an unreleased documentary, Ye appeared remarkably composed as he made some wild assertions.

He hinted that an unidentified individual, who some speculate to be music executive Corey Gamble, is purportedly connected to both the CIA and the Illuminati. According to Ye, this mysterious figure allegedly played a role in Cardi B’s ascent in the music industry.

“Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati,” he states in the clip. “She don’t write her raps, she’s just there to sound as ignorant as possible … she literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposefully. Like, they put her there, and now she doesn’t know what to do.”

In a since-deleted post, the “WAP” hitmaker responded to West’s claims against her by using his praises against him.

She shared a clip of West being interviewed by Hollywood Unlocked in 2022, saying he “always believed in her.”

No party has since commented on anything else.