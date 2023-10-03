It’s all for love in the McConaughey family.

After telling ET Canada that his family is ‘big on rites of initiation’, on Monday, Matthew McConaughey appeared on the “Whine Down” podcast with Jana Kramer and defended his mom calling his wife, Camila Alves, by his exes’ names.

“My family — and part of Camila and I as well — we cherish the value of a sense of humour and comedy,” he said, acknowledging that his mother Mary McCabe’s treatment of Alves has raised eyebrows among fans.

“Some people were like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ but … Camila wasn’t wounded about it,” he added. “What tickles us may bruise others.”

Over the summer, Alves had revealed on the “Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam” podcast that McConaughey’s mom had put her through her paces when they first met.

“She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me,” Alves recalled.

“I mean, really testing me,” she added. “She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriends’ names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting [me] down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff.”

Eventually, though, Alves realized McCabe was “full of s**t” and said, “So I just flip it on her and brought my spicy Brazilian, Latin side, and I let her have it.”

She went on, “So I went back at her, and we had it back and forth, back and forth. And then at the end, she just looked at me and she was like, ‘OK. Now you’re in.’”

McConaughey said, “She was looking out for me. She tested my feelings and tested the woman I had the feelings for. Big picture, that’s pretty cool actually.”

The actor told ET Canada last month that his mom had put Alves through “rite of passage and initiation” because outsiders “don’t get into the McConaughey family easily.”

He said at the time, “My family … we make you cry and then we pick you up and make your favourite drink.”