The official trailer for Netflix’s groundbreaking new limited series “All The Light We Cannot See” has arrived.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr of the same name and starring Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, “Dark” breakout Louis Hoffman, and newcomer Aria Mia Loberti – who stuns in her first ever acting role – the series is directed and executive produced by Canadian filmmaker Shawn Levy, written by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”), and recently had its world premiere at TIFF on September 10.

The upcoming World War II-set series “follows the story of Marie-Laure (Loberti), a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc (Ruffalo), who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle (Laurie) who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance,” reads the synopsis. “Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner (Hofmann), a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.”

“Deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over the course of a decade, ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ tells a story of the extraordinary power of human connection — a beacon of light that can lead us through even the darkest of times,” the synopsis concludes.

The epic four-part limited series was shot in Budapest, Hungary and Saint Malo, France.

The cast also includes Lars Eidinger (“White Noise”, “Babylon Berlin”) as Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel, “a cruel and terminally ill Nazi officer on the hunt for a legendary diamond believed to give its owner eternal life,” as per Variety; Marion Bailey (“The Crown”) as Madame Manec; and Nell Sutton, who makes her acting debut as the younger version of Marie-Laure. Like Loberti, Sutton is legally blind.

“All The Light We Cannot See” premieres globally on November 2nd on Netflix.