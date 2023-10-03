Production on the new season of “Loki” was unusually smooth.

In a new interview with Variety, Kevin Wright, executive producer of the Marvel series, was asked if actor Jonathan Majors’ arrest earlier this year affected season 2.

“No,” he said. “This is maybe — not maybe — this is the first Marvel series to never have any additional photography. The story that is on screen is the story we set out to make. We went out there with a very specific idea of what we wanted this to be, and we found a way to tell it in that production period. It’s very much what’s on screen on Disney+.”

Majors, who returns as He Who Remains in the new season, was arrested in March for alleged assault.

When asked if there was any discussion of making changes to the season due to the arrest, Wright said, “No. And that mainly came from — I know as much as you do at the moment. It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out.”

The new season also features Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan joining the cast as OB, and according to Wright, the idea to cast him came about early into the successful run of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the box office last year.

“We were casting, and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was playing in L.A. and in New York, but it hadn’t gone nationwide yet. I think it was going the very next week,” Wright recalled. “We had gotten a call from our casting director who said, ‘Hey, I’m about to put together a list for OB — just initial thoughts. But before I do that, I really think you guys should meet Ke, and I think it should be Ke. I think you guys should meet with him quick, because probably by Monday, he’s going to have a lot of offers for different things.'”

That Friday, he and two of the show’s directors got on a Zoom call with Quan and pitched him the character.

“And then we called in the big guns that Monday; Kevin Feige got on the phone with him and said, ‘Ke, I know you read the script. I know you talked to the guys. We really think you should do this. I really want you to join the Marvel family,'” Wright said. “And he had already made up his mind over the weekend. It was like, ‘I’m there. I’ve been a huge fan of this for a long time.'”