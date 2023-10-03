Sam Asghari and Britney Spears may have slashed their wedding vows, but that doesn’t mean her ex-hubby won’t defend her.

After Donald Trump Jr. made a tacky jab at the star, comparing an old photo of her as “America under Trump” with a recent, knife-dancing image of her as “America under Biden” on his Instagram, Asghari voiced his disapproval of the political memeifcation of his ex-wife.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Addresses Police Wellness Check After Knife-Dancing Video: ‘It’s About Power For Cops’

According to Britney-obsessed fan page BreatheHeavy, Asghari, 29, took to his Instagram story to send the message: “It’s not okay to be a bully @donaldjtrumpjr” following the Sunday post on the former President’s son’s feed.

Asghari’s defence of the Princess of Pop, 41, comes after police knocked on her California mansion door to check up on the star’s mental health after she posted a headline-making clip of her dancing with knives.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Defends Use Of Facetune And Shares Gratitude For ‘Amazing Friends’

Spears herself commented on the police check-up by posting her Instagram update: “These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by!!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!”

Asghari filed for divorce from the “Toxic” singer in August after a year of marriage.