Some NFL fans aren’t feeling the Taylor Swift fever.

On Monday night, during the New York Giants’ game against the Seattle Seahawks, fans at MetLife Stadium booed an ad for the popstar that played on the stadium screens.

The booing came just one day after Swift had made a big splash at MetLife Stadium when she showed up to support rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce in his game with the Kansas City Chiefs against the New York Jets.

MetLife, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is home to both New York-based teams.

But it seemed that booing Swift didn’t exactly help the home team on Monday night, as the Giants fell to the Seahawks in a massive 24-3 loss.

Swifties took to Twitter to celebrate the Giants’ big loss.