Some NFL fans aren’t feeling the Taylor Swift fever.

On Monday night, during the New York Giants’ game against the Seattle Seahawks, fans at MetLife Stadium booed an ad for the popstar that played on the stadium screens.

The entire MetLife stadium just booed a Taylor Swift advertisement 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/vykiN1WCHU — Julio Rodriguez Fan Club ⚾️ (@JRodFanClub) October 3, 2023

The booing came just one day after Swift had made a big splash at MetLife Stadium when she showed up to support rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce in his game with the Kansas City Chiefs against the New York Jets.

MetLife, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is home to both New York-based teams.

But it seemed that booing Swift didn’t exactly help the home team on Monday night, as the Giants fell to the Seahawks in a massive 24-3 loss.

Swifties took to Twitter to celebrate the Giants’ big loss.

A legend once said: “Every tongue that rises against Taylor Swift shall fall.” https://t.co/NZMWTl9eXk pic.twitter.com/BiNJzb7Bvz — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) October 3, 2023

taylor making football fans mad is the best thing to have come out of this situation😭 https://t.co/GckKQg03gI — Ron🩵 (@midnightstrack2) October 3, 2023

Really telling when she performed better at MetLife in three nights than any home QB has in four years. https://t.co/k7abEhirNk — Leighann Strollo (@LeighannStrollo) October 3, 2023

And the Giants didn’t score a single point after this too https://t.co/YHjoxX9G8e — Exquisite Armantè (@ExquisiteWill) October 3, 2023