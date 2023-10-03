It’s been a hectic few weeks for Jimmy Fallon, but he and his TV crew are finally back on the airwaves.

Joining the rest of the late-night hosts — such as Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel — Fallon’s show returned Monday night after the WGA reached a deal with the AMPTP last week.

Taking the good news to Instagram, “The Tonight Show” shared a very wide snap of the entire show crew huddled together in a giant sign of good spirits.

The move comes after the writers strike that shut down new shows for around five months.

During Fallon’s long-awaited return on Monday, the host shared a message of solidarity with his writers, saying, “I just want to say I’m so happy all the writers finally got their fair deal that they deserved. You got to hand it to them, only writers would spend all summer fighting to go back to the office.”

“Yeah, it took five months to reach the deal. The stalemate finally ended when the studios realized, ‘We’ve gotta end this now or it’s another three months of watching Suits!“