Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

New insights into Tupac Shakur’s murder are being revealed.

As reported by KLAS 8 News Now, newly surfaced surveillance video from the night of the rapper’s shooting in 1996 was shown to a Las Vegas grand jury.

READ MORE: Man Tied To Suspected Shooter In Tupac Shakur’s 1996 Killing Arrested In Las Vegas, Sources Say

The video footage along with never-before-seen photos from the crime scene were shown to the grand jury in Clark County before they decided to indict 60-year-old Duane “Keffe D” Davis in the rapper’s murder.

Davis was arrested by Las Vegas Metro police last Friday, after the grand jury indicted him for murder with a deadly weapon, with a gang enhancement.

According to the report, the grand jury met five times over the course of three months before arriving at the indictment.

READ MORE: Suge Knight Will Not Be Testifying Against Keffe D In Tupac Homicide Case

Shakur was killed on Sept. 7, 1996, near the Las Vegas Strip, after a fight earlier that night. The rapper and his group reportedly attacked Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, a member of a rival gang.

The video from the night shows Shakur and Suge Knight leaving the MGM Grand casino after the fight.