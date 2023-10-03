Click to share this via email

The Prince and Princess of Wales brought the royal flair to Black History Month as they paint Cardiff with a vibrant celebration, connecting with the Afro-Caribbean and African communities.

This year, the Royals celebrated 75 years since the iconic HMS Windrush docked in Tilbury, Essex, carrying Caribbean passengers who enriched Britain’s cultural tapestry.

They rubbed shoulders with the Windrush Cymru Elders, the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum, and the Black History Cymru 365 dynamic team. The energy was off the charts as Somali residents shared their incredible stories, from kicking it on the football field to taking on youth unemployment.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Celebrate Black History Month — Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Their arrival at the Grange Pavilion in Grangetown was nothing short of a fairy-tale entrance, with the Lord Lieutenant Morfudd Meredith and a chorus of enthusiastic schoolchildren welcoming them.

Prince Willian — Photo: Geoff Caddick - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Professor Uzo Iwobi, founder of the African Community Centre Wales and Race Council Cymru, had the honour of guiding the gathering. Windrush Cymru Elders and Black History Cymru 365 members were in attendance, and when it came time for a group photo, the royal couple made a charming move, giving the Windrush veterans the spotlight.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Celebrate Black History Month — Photo: Geoff Caddick - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Prince William couldn’t resist a cheeky quip, asking, “Who’s pinching my bottom?”

Switching gears, the royal couple revealed their hidden talents – table tennis. They joined forces with the Grange Pavilion Youth Forum for a fierce match.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Celebrate Black History Month — Photo: Geoff Caddick - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Before bidding adieu, Prince William received a delightful gift bag from the spirited students at Fitzalan High School. His response? “I love Welsh cakes. They always go down very well.” But he couldn’t resist a playful twist, adding, “They’re not very good for our teeth though.”