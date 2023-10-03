It’s her loss.

At his concert last Friday in Miami, Drake offered $50,000 to a fan who held up a sign saying his girlfriend had left him after buying her a ticket to the show.

READ MORE: Drake Claps Back At Charlamagne Tha God Saying Nobody Cares About His New Single: ‘You Really Obsessed With Me’

“I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but Honestly, Nevermind, it’s really Her Loss,” the sign read, referencing Drake’s album with 21 Savage from last year.

Drake says he’ll give $50K to a fan holding up a sign saying his girlfriend left him: “She’s gonna feel real fucked up, cause I’m gonna give you 50 bands so you can flex on her… Fuck that young lady.” pic.twitter.com/pEnueMN2bL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2023

“That’s a good sign to pick tonight,” Drake said, seeing the sign. “Usually I’ll do something nice for a lady. I’d do something nice, I’ll give away a bag or some s**t like that.”

He then asked, “So she ain’t come with you tonight? She ain’t come with you tonight to the Drake show?! What the f**k is wrong with her? And you in here just icy with the gold chain and the sunglasses on? Aye, you know what?”

When the crowd interrupted with a vulgar chant aimed at the fan’s ex, Drake calmed them, saying, “Alright, that’s a little aggressive.”

He then added, “You know what? She’s gonna feel real f**ked up ’cause I’ma give you 50 bands so you gon’ flex on her tonight. That’s how we doing it tonight, big dog! It’s your night tonight! And I won’t say it how y’all said it, but f**k that young lady.”

READ MORE: Drake Postpones ‘For All The Dogs’ Album Release Due To Ongoing Tour

While the audience at the concert cheered Drake on, the rapper came in for some heavy criticism on Twitter.

She’s going to feel bad because you gave him $50k? No wonder she left him lol https://t.co/j2wnwZTpEy — Louise Litt (@moni_lisa) October 3, 2023

Drake embracing his destiny as Incel King. This is so pathetic lol https://t.co/Ksv85pyUGp — Nicole Beharie’s Emmy Campaign. (@HunseckerProxy) October 3, 2023

lol what if he’s abusive? What if stole from her? What if he killed her dog? Drake don’t be thinking. That man could be a registered sex offender and he’s just handing out money to him? Rich people are way too rich. https://t.co/Gy0lJ9Hn9T — Jor-El (@TheJarell) October 3, 2023