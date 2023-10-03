The Terminator is unleashing some skepticism toward Donald Trump’s alleged weight.

While Arnold Schwarzenegger couldn’t whip out the scales to measure the former prez’s exact poundage, his sharp-as-a-tack eyeballs have a hunch – Trump might be off by about a whopping 100 pounds.

The fitness guru got chatty with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night, marking Jimmy’s grand return since the writers’ strike. The conversation steered toward Trump’s booking records, claiming he’s a svelte 215 pounds. But before Arnold threw down his guess, he dished out some fitness wisdom, teasing Trump with a zinger about going for a jog that made the crowd laugh.

Kimmel, never one to back down, pressed Arnold again about the accuracy of Trump’s weight, according to Fulton County jail records. In his eyes, Trump might’ve mistakenly scribbled a “2” when he was really aiming for a solid “3.”

Just a quick reminder – Trump surrendered to Fulton County authorities in late August, facing charges over his alleged attempts to shake up Georgia’s 2020 election results. The booking documents boldly declared that the 77-year-old, with hair as enigmatic as “Blond or Strawberry,” stood at 6’3″ and tipped the scales at 215 lbs.

On a related note, Trump or his legal wizards had bags of McDonald’s delivered to a New York court where he’s currently battling a colossal $250 million civil fraud case.