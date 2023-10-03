Ed Sheeran is a lightweight when it comes to marijuana, which he related in a new interview with the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast when he revealed he once got high with Snoop Dogg after a concert — very high.

As Sheeran recalled, he and wife Cherry Seaborn were joined by her mother to take in Snoop’s show in Melbourne, Australia, where they met the rap icon backstage.

“I remember him meeting my mother-in-law, and he was like, ‘What’s up, queen?’” Sheeran said, as reported by People.

As Sheeran explained, hanging with Snoop means smoking with Snoop. “I don’t really smoke at all,” said Sheeran of his own weed tolerance.

“I was in the dressing room and they’re just [smoking] blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt, and I’m like, I guess at some point during the night I have to, just to be like, ‘I smoked with Snoop Dogg.’”

Sheeran got his chance when Snoop offered him a toke.

“So I have a bit, and I was like, ‘I don’t feel too bad. This is good,’” he said.

“Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more,” he added. “I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now.'”