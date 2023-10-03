Get ready for a new “social experiment” dating show that doubles up on, well, everything.

Hosted by TV personalities Brie and Nikki Garcia — the former WWE stars once known as the Bella twins — new Prime Video series “Twin Love” is described as “a social dating experiment that explores the love lives of identical twins.”

Prime Video

In the series, 10 sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses of “identical” casts, where they’ll begin their search for true love — or at least the reality show version of it.

“With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires,” the press release states. “When separated from their twin brothers and sisters — some for the first time ever — will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?”

Prime Video

“Twin Love” debuts on Friday, Nov. 17.