Backlash over Helen Mirren’s casting in “Golda”, a new biopic about late Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, has flared up, and Mirren is responding.

Speaking with Britain’s Radio Times, the Oscar winner said that she understands criticisms that she — a non-Jewish actor — is playing an iconic Jewish woman.

“I did tell Guy that I’m not Jewish, in case he thought I was.”

While controversy over her casting emerged last year, Mirren told the magazine that “the whole issue of casting has exploded out of the water fairly recently.”

She cited some past projects in which she’s played Jewish characters, which didn’t raise any eyebrows.

“I’ve had other Jewish roles [in ‘Woman in Gold’ and ‘The Debt’], but not an uber-Jewish role like Golda Meir,” she said, noting that she raised her concerns early on with “Golda” director Guy Nattiv.

“I said, ‘If that’s an issue, I’ll step away, no problem.’ But he said, ‘No, it’s not an issue. I want you to play Golda.’ And off we went,” she shared.