Patrick Stewart is opening up about losing his temper the set of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” because he felt his co-stars weren’t being as serious as he was.

In an excerpt from his new book, Making It So: A Memoir, Stewart recalled becoming frustrated with the convivial atmosphere on the set.

“I stormed off the set and into my trailer, slamming the door.”

“My castmates doubled over in laughter when they flubbed multiple takes and, in rehearsals, they sometimes ad-libbed things that weren’t in the script to make their lines funnier,” Stewart wrote, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“My experiences at the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre had been intense and serious. Naturally, we enjoyed a bit of levity, but in general we knew our time was limited and we didn’t fool around,” he continued.

“On the ‘TNG’ set, I grew angry with the conduct of my peers, and that’s when I called that meeting in which I lectured the cast for goofing off and responded to Denise Crosby’s, ‘We’ve got to have some fun sometimes, Patrick,’ comment by saying, ‘We are not here, Denise, to have fun,'” Stewart wrote.

“In retrospect, everyone, me included, finds this story hilarious. But, in the moment, when the cast erupted in hysterics at my pompous declaration, I didn’t handle it well. I didn’t enjoy being laughed at. I stormed off the set and into my trailer, slamming the door,” he noted.

After she spent some time “sulking for a while” in his trailer, co-stars Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner dropped by to try to smooth things over.

“Everything’s OK. People respect you, but I think you misjudged the situation here,” Spiner told him.

“He and Jonathan acknowledged that yes, there was too much goofing around and that it needed to be dialed back. But they also made it clear how off-putting it was — and not a case study in good leadership — for me to try to resolve the matter by lecturing and scolding the cast,” Stewart recalled. “I had failed to read the room, imposing RSC behaviour on people accustomed to the ways of episodic television — which was, after all, what we were shooting.”

According to Stewart, it took the entirety of the show’s first season for him “to relax and thaw out from an uptight Englishman to a loose, amiable colleague given to quasi-American behaviour but, bit by bit, I got there. Chance had thrown me into a company that was as generous and funny as it was talented. Our mutual respect grew over time and into friendship and ultimately, a feeling of family.”