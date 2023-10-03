For those in the know, Oct. 3 is “Mean Girls” Day, in which fans celebrate the beloved Tina Fey-written, Lindsay Lohan-starring flick.

In celebration of the big day, the film’s studio, Paramount, has released the film via a platform in which it’s never been seen before: TikTok.

As Variety reports, it all went down with the launch of the “Mean Girls” TikTok account, in which the entirety of the movie has been posted in 23 individual clips.

“Get in loser, we’re going shopping,” reads the new account’s bio.

For those who’d like to join the fun and jump right in, the first of the 23 parts can be seen below: