Selena Gomez has a new lease on life.

Following the debut of her Rare Beauty cosmetics line in Sept. 2020, the Emmy nominee, 31, feels “less alone” in her journey towards sound mental health after hearing so many people’s stories.

Talking with People in an article published on Wednesday, the starlet said: “It’s unbelievably humbling. You really become outside of yourself when you’re listening to someone else’s story and someone else’s struggles.”

The singer and actress continued to reflect on her life’s journey, especially in the realm of mental health, where she revealed a bipolar diagnosis the same year she launched Rare Beauty.

“I have to say, turning 30 was a good moment for me. I’m 31 now, and I actually truly feel like the older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve really appreciated the struggles that I’ve had. And I don’t necessarily feel like I’m held back by anything,” she explains. “I just feel like I’ve been honest with the world, I’ve been honest with myself, I’ve called myself out, and I just want to be the best version of myself.”

Gomez has made it a mission to donate one percent of all Rare Beauty sales to the Rare Impact fund, aiming to raise $100 million over the next 10 years to create education and access to mental health resources for young people worldwide.

“I’ve done so many cool things in my life, but there’s never been a moment quite like this. I’m so grateful,” believes Gomez. “I actually feel that way about my gala that’s coming up as well, and to know that my partner Sephora is actually supportive of [my mental health] mission is so incredible.”

On World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10), Sephora will donate 100% of Rare Beauty product sales to the fund.