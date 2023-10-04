Idris Elba is trying to make a change.

Appearing on the “Changes with Annie Macmanus” podcast, the star of “The Wire” opened up about being a “workaholic” and trying to break that cycle.

“In my therapy, I’ve been thinking a lot about changing, almost to the point of neuropaths being changed and shifting,” the 51-year-old said. “And It’s not because I don’t like myself or anything like that, it’s just that I have some unhealthy habits that I’ve just really formed and they, you know, I work in an industry that I’m rewarded for those unhealthy habits.”

He added, “Nothing that’s too extreme is good. Everything needs balance. But I’m rewarded massively to be a workaholic, to someone that can go, ‘Oh, I’m not going see my family for six months.’ I’m in there, grinding and making new family and then leave them. You know, those are pathways that I had to be like, I’ve got to adjust.”

Elba explained that he has been trying to find habits that help him relax, but it’s a challenge, because “the things that make me relaxed end up being work.”

Along with acting, Elba also has a career as a DJ, and even though he enjoys that, it ends up feeling like work as well.

“I’ll open that laptop and be like, ‘I don’t know what to make today,’ and today it will come out like this and one like, and I’m exhilarated by that but I’m also relaxed by it,” the actor said.

“I could have worked 10 days on a film, underwater sequences, holding my breath for six minutes, and come back and sit here [in the studio] and [be relaxed], more so than sitting on the sofa watching TV with the family, which is bad, right?” Elba added. “And this is the part where I’ve got to sort of normalize, what makes me relaxed. Can’t be all work.”

Along with recently starring in the Apple TV+ series “Hijack”, Elba will also appear in the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” and “Heads of State”.