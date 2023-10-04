The artist shared a health update to Instagram on Tuesday.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Krayzie Bone is sharing a health update with fans after being hospitalized for a life-threatening ailment for the past several days.

Krayzie — whose real name is Anthony Henderson — took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snapshot of himself sitting in a chair next to his hospital bed, still hooked up to tubes and monitor cables.

“Just fought for life Literally for 9 days straight,” Krayzie, 50, wrote in the caption. “And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with every step of the way fighting for me.”

“Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it!” he added. “Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last on of them.”

While he did not specify what condition he’d been suffering from, Krayzie has been battling Sarcoidosis — an auto-immune disease causing inflammation in the lungs and lymph nodes — since 2016, the New York Times reports.

Hip-hop news site AllHipHip.com, which first broke the news of the hospitalization, reports that Krayzie checked himself in after coughing up large amounts of blood. Doctors discovered an artery was bleeding into his lungs, which required immediate surgery.

TMZ reported shortly after that Krayzie required a subsequent second surgery after the initial operation failed to stop the bleeding.

