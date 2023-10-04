For Brian Austin Green, being a father came with a plethora of new learning experiences.

While stopping by NSYNC alum Lance Bass’ latest podcast episode, “Frosted Tips with Lance Bass“, Green, 50, opened up about his experiences raising his gay son, Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green.

“I would get into these conservations with Kash where it was like I really wanted to understand the things that seemed so different to me at first,” remembered Green. “And then you realize, ‘Oh, this isn’t different at all.’ It’s just your choice of partner. It doesn’t affect me at all.”

Brian Austin Green celebrated Father’s Day with his sons Kassius, Noah, Journey and Bodhi.“Happy Father’s Day everyone !!!Thank you baby for taking such an amazing pic for me,” he captioned this shot, presumably talking about girlfriend Sharna Burgess. — Photo: brianaustingreen/Instagram

“And that’s the thing I’m always trying to beat into people now — it does not affect you,” reflected the “90210” alum. “Why do you care so much? And why are you trying to somehow bully your feelings and your opinion into something that literally does not affect you at all?”

Bass, 44, voiced praise for Green’s “open-minded” attitude, asserting that Kassius, 21, was blessed to have him as a parental figure.

“He was so lucky to be able to be in your family because so many kids out there don’t get that,” shared Bass. “And even if their parents accept them, there’s a lot of times when the kid still knows that they still disagree with it.”

Green continued by saying that the “unknown territory” factor for him made it more “intriguing.”

He shares Kassius with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil and also fathers Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 9 and Journey River, 7, with ex Megan Fox. His fifth child, Zane Walker, was welcomed with his now-fiancée Shannon Burgess in 2022.