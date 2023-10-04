Beyoncé’s tour was a true blockbuster.

The Renaissance World Tour came to a close in Kansas City on Sunday, and now that it’s all over, the tour’s ticket sales were history-making.

With more than $579 million earned, Beyoncé’s tour is the biggest ever for a Black artist.

The final numbers are in. 📈

Beyonce's #RENAISSANCEWorldTour brought in $580 million across 56 sold out shows. It more than DOUBLES Beyoncé's previous touring record set by the Formation World Tour and cements its place as the highest grossing tour by a black artist in history. pic.twitter.com/QYZA4ImaV4 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) October 3, 2023

With 56 sold out shows in 39 cities, the global superstar’s tour doubled her previous record, set by the Reformation World Tour in 2016.

The Renaissance World Tour has also earned a spot in the 10 top-grossing tours of all time, according to Billboard Boxscore, sitting at No. 7, amid a field entirely dominated by white, male acts.

Elton John’s epic Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour sits in the No. 1 spot, having earned nearly $940 million from 330 shows.

Other artists on the list include Ed Sheeran, U2, Coldplay, Harry Styles, Guns N’ Roses and The Rolling Stones, all of whom played significantly more dates than Beyoncé’s tour.

It has also been rumoured that Beyoncé may take her tour to South America and Oceania, though nothing has been confirmed.

In the meantime, fans who weren’t able to attend the tour in person will be able to witness it on the big screen, when “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” opens in theatres on Dec. 1.