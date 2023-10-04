It seems the whole world is watching Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as their rumoured fling has begun to play out in real life; however, the NFL star could have never predicted what it would turn into.

The global attention — drawing in millions of fans to watch football, including more female viewers than usual — along with a spike in Kelce’s jersey sales, and Swift’s song being used to promote Kelce’s game are just a few of the things he never saw coming.

While appearing on the latest episode of the “Chasin’ It with Trey Wingo and Chase Daniel” podcast, sports commentator and host, Trey Wingo, asked the athlete, “Did you ever think that it would become the thing it became? Did that ever cross your mind? Did you understand what we were entering?”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Goes Viral For Her Facial Expressions At Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Vs. Jets Game

“I had no idea, man,” Kelce admitted. “I had no idea. You can’t tell me that anybody else did either, but I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out. I’ll say that.”

After the Kansas City Chiefs tight end left the podcast, the hosts joked that “hopefully people will know who he is now” that he’s established himself through a “recent series of events” with Swift — who’s now attended two of Kelce’s games, most recently on Sunday as the Chiefs took on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game became the most-watched Sunday night NFL game since the Super Bowl.

Kelce previously opened up about his dating life on his weekly podcast with his brother, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce”, joking that his “personal life is not so personal.

READ MORE: Travis Kelce Thanks Two NFL Personalities ‘Big Time’ For Putting In A Good Word With Taylor Swift To Date Him

“I did this to myself Jason, I know this,” he told his brother about the mass attention surrounding him and Swift, referring to how he initially sparked dating rumours back in July when he confessed that he tried to give Swift his number.

Despite acknowledging that he “brought all this attention to me” by pursing getting to know the “Shake It Off” singer, Kelce made clear that “it is my personal life and I wanna respect both of our lives.”