SKIMS clothing is both stylish and life-saving.

That’s what company creator Kim Kardashian, 42, found out when a TikTok story of a woman who survived getting shot due to her SKIMS bodysuit went viral earlier this year.

The reality TV mogul appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in a new episode airing Wednesday to send her good graces to Nina Wiley, the victim of the shocking attack.

Wiley’s devastating story went viral after she shared that she was shot four times after attending a New Year’s Eve party leading into 2023. She pointed to SKIMS shapewear as the singular tool that saved her life.

“I think I got a size too small, but it’s supposed to do the job,” said Wiley, who, despite surviving, still suffered a fractured pelvis and ruptured bladder following the attack.

“So not only did it help with compression when I did get shot, but it completely changed where the bullet even landed in me,” she continued: “because the doctors were saying how…the bullets could have really killed me. People die from getting shot once, I got shot four times.”

Wiley said SKIMS shapewear played “such a huge part in keeping me alive,” adding that the ambulance took a long time to reach the scene.

To Wiley’s surprise, Hudson brought out a vid from Kardashian herself, who said: “Hi Nina, I wish I was there in person, but I wanted to send you a quick hello. I loved hearing your story and I’m just thinking of you as you continue to recover.”

Kardashian also encouraged her to study hard, acknowledging that Wiley is getting a degree in criminal justice.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays, with the Wiley ep set to hit airwaves this Wednesday.