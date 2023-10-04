Fans attending Lil Yachty’s Toronto show on Tuesday night were in for an unexpected dose of Drizzy.

Yachty, 26, is currently on The Field Trip tour, where he stopped at History in Toronto, and brought a familiar face along for the ride with him.

In viral vids posted to social media, fans can be heard going wild as Drake, 36 — who’s expected to drop his latest album, For All the Dogs, on Friday — appears in the upper stands for an unexpected performance.

Rocking a jersey and an array of clips in his hair, the Toronto native performed “Meltdown”, his latest collab with Travis Scott from the latter’s smash album, Utopia.

Further social media clips revealed that Drake also brought his son Adonis, 5, who illustrated the cover for his upcoming album, to Lil Yachty’s show at History.

For All the Dogs, Drake’s eighth studio album, is slated to drop Friday.