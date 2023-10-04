For years, many fans have dreamed of a joint Backstreet Boys and NSYNC tour. Now, with NSYNC’s explosive recent reunion reigniting such hopes, the Backstreet Boys tell us they’d love to hit the road with the group.

“At this point in our career, new stuff is what brings a breath of fresh air, like the [2011] tour we did with New Kids on the Block,” Howie Dorough said during an exclusive interview at Utah’s recent FanX Salt Lake Comic & Pop Culture Convention. “I’ve always said if we were ever to do something with NSYNC or the Spice Girls that would be really cool, or even with Take That over in Europe. It’s all about fun new things, so I’d totally be up for it.”

Despite decades of perceived rivalry between the two chart-topping groups, Dorough and his bandmates have long been friends with members of NSYNC (Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Justin Timberlake) and have even worked and performed together on various projects.

Which is why Dorough’s thrilled for the reunited group, who came together at the MTV Video Music Awards ahead of this week’s release of “Better Place,” their first new single in 20+ years.

“They made a hell of a splash at the VMAs and good for them because the four other guys [besides Timberlake] have been patiently waiting to do something, so I’m really happy for them,” Dorough, 50, said. “I’ve always told Joey, ‘There’s room out there for all of us and whether it’s four of you or five of you, you could still go out there and tour. We did a couple of runs without Kevin [Richardson] and fans were still very appreciative.’”

Backstreet Boys — Photo: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

“I always champion for them and we all help each other keep ’90s music alive by being out there.”

Dorough’s bandmate Nick Carter agreed there’s not only room but demand for both groups. “People are hungry for our music, their music and that whole era of music,” Carter, 43, told us. “They want to feel good and come back to a period that was a really a good time, and our music and their music’s a reflection of that time.”

“I told [Ed Sheeran], ‘If you’ve ever got any extra songs, let us know.’ He was like, ‘Let’s go out for a beer first!’”

Prior to Sunday’s announcement that Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, speculation was rife that NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys were in the running to play the gig. Dorough said it was all “rumors,” while Carter added they would have been 100% into the idea.

“Of course we would do a Super Bowl with NSYNC,” Carter said. “That would be fun!”

“Who doesn’t want to do the Halftime Show?” added Dorough. “We were asked if we wanted to do the Halftime Show or sing the national anthem at the 2001 Super Bowl and we chose the national anthem because we felt it was more prestige. By coincidence, Britney [Spears] and NSYNC did the Halftime Show that year. Now we’ve done the national anthem, it would cool to complete that by doing the Halftime Show.”

Backstreet Boys with General Norman Schwarzkopf and daughter Jessica Schwarzkopf during Super Bowl XXXV — Photo: Shutterstock

For now, Dorough, Carter and bandmates Richardson, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell are enjoying time off following their four-year “DNA World Tour” run. Aside from possible corporate gigs later in the year, they have nothing on the cards as a group until April’s “Backstreet’s Back at the Beach” fan vacation at Moon Palace Resort in Cancun, Mexico.

The getaway will belatedly celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary and feature themed events and three nights of concerts, including a show with a setlist selected by fans and a performance by Jason Derulo.

“We said after the ‘DNA’ tour wrapped in May that we were giving ourselves time off because that run was a lot,” Dorough said. “This is a chance not only for us to recharge our batteries, but for fans to miss us and recoup the money they’ve spent on us. We don’t want to keep drying up everybody’s bank accounts with one thing after the other. So, Cancun’s next, but who knows what opportunities might come up between now and then.”

Backstreet Boys – AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter — Photo: Araya Doheny/Shutterstock

“Everybody’s chilling,” added Carter. “We’ve been working for eight years — starting with the Vegas residency then going straight into the DNA album and tour. It’s been a lot, so we’re enjoying being home, taking our kids to soccer practice and being family men.”

As well as spending time with their families, the musicians are also keeping busy with solo projects. Dorough, who co-owns a real estate development company with his brother John, has a new Hyatt Place hotel in the works in Port Canaveral, Florida, while McLean has new solo music coming.

Carter, too, continues working on solo music, recently releasing his single “Superman,” ahead of kicking off his “Who I Am” tour in Lexington, Kentucky, on Oct. 4, before two stops at Niagara Falls in November. The concert will feature Backstreet Boys songs, solo tracks and covers of influential hits like Oasis’ “Wonderwall.”

“This might be the biggest show I’ve ever had to create,” Carter’s musical director Zoux told us. “It’s two hours long, 40 songs and the band I’ve put together is awesome. And we both love the ’80s, so it’s fun to include those songs.”

Carter’s next single, “Made For Us,” is inspired by the ’80s and nostalgia. “I called up Bryan Shackle, who wrote on our past albums and went, ‘I want to start writing songs that have a nostalgic feel,’” he said. “People are trying to go back to that feel-good time and I wanted to write music with that essence, but also incorporate elements of Backstreet Boys and the ’90s.”

In between such endeavors, all five guys and their wives came together in the Bahamas for Dorough’s recent 50th birthday bash. Taking place at members-only The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, the celebration included a white-themed night, cigars and a rooftop party which was swiftly interrupted by “monsoon-like” downpours.

“Brian and his wife gave me a really cool package, where a private chef comes to your house and cooks for you and five friends,” Dorough said. “And Nick — or more like [his wife] Lauren! — got me a cool Tumi backpack, which was very sweet. But everyone coming to the Bahamas was the best gift.”

As for what fans can expect from the group beyond Cancun, Dorough confirmed the quintet convened in Los Angeles earlier this month to discuss 2024 plans. He added a return to the studio is on the cards.

While he said it’s too early to have had in-depth discussions about where they want to go musically, there’s one artist Dorough’s dying to collaborate with — Ed Sheeran.

“I just saw Ed Sheeran and John Mayer at a charity event at The Wiltern in L.A.,” Dorough said of Sheeran, who has performed Backstreet Boys songs both in concert and at karaoke. “Years ago, I hung out with Ed before his concert in Orlando, where he performed one of our songs. I didn’t know what to expect, but he’s a really nice guy and so talented. I told him, ‘If you’ve ever got any extra songs, let us know.’ He was like, ‘Let’s go out for a beer first!’”