As Lizzo continues to battle her legal troubles with her former dancers, fellow musician, SZA, spoke highly of her character.

Though SZA declined to comment on Lizzo’s legal issues during a new interview with Rolling Stone, she did offer support and share love for her good friend and musical collaborator.

“I’m just saying, based on the values and the energy that I see in my friend, I just really think that she’s a beautiful person,” SZA told the outlet. “I just really pray that everybody recovers from this because everybody deserves to heal and feel safe and feel loved.

“I just really hope that everybody ends up feeling like that when this is all said and done. Because that’s the bottom line,” SZA stressed.

In August, Lizzo’s former backup dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — filed a lawsuit against her and her Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., accusing the singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. The allegations against the “Special” hitmaker include her having alleged outbursts, claims that she drew attention to a dancer’s weight gain, pushed several dancers to attend a sex show in Amsterdam and encouraged them to inappropriately engage with the performers, as well as “religious and racial harassment [claims], false imprisonment,” and more.

Lizzo fired back at the “outrageous” lawsuit, denying the claims and “sensationalized stories.” She’s even received support from other fellow artists, including Beyoncé and Grimes.