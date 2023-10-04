Victoria Beckham is getting very candid about the downsides of life with her husband.

In the new four-part Netflix documentary series “Beckham”, the former Spice Girl opened up about the difficulties she and David Beckham have faced throughout their marriage.

Speaking in the final episode about living through the height of David’s success while playing for Real Madrid in 2003, Victoria got particularly candid.

She described it as “the most unhappy I’ve ever been in my entire life,” specifically citing the level of attention from the paparazzi at the time.

The tabloid focus on their marriage while they lived in Spain was, according to Victoria, “hardest period for us.”

“It felt like the world was against us,” she said. “And here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.”

The singer continued, “You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. When we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad,” adding, “I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.”

Calling that period a “nightmare,: Victoria recalled, “From the minute we opened the door in the morning, the press were there in cars and everywhere we went, we would get followed. It was an absolute circus — it’s really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

When asked if all that stress caused resentment in their marriage, Victoria admitted, “Did I resent David? If I’m being totally honest, yes I did.”

“There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with,” David added. “It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage. Every time that we woke up we felt that there was something else. I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning.”

Appearing emotional, the soccer star added, “I don’t know how we got through it in all honesty.”

David continued, “Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other and we needed to fight for our family and what we had was worth fighting for.”

David and Victoria got married in 1999 after first meeting in 1997. They have four children together.