Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are a perfect match.

The recently engaged couple are on the new cover People magazine and in it they open up about the story of their relationship.

“When we first started dating, Zooey posted a picture of us together,” Scott said.

“It might’ve been the very first time we ever posted anything on social media. And I remember I looked at it and I saw the first comment right below was, ‘Why the hell is she with a Property Brother?!’ I was like, ‘Excuse me—rude!'” he continued.

“Why wouldn’t I be with you?” Deschanel added. “Our personalities are so compatible. It’s just that we’re from different worlds.”

Having been together for four years now, the couple also revealed the secret to why their relationship works so well.

We identify as nerds, we’ll have you know,” Deschanel said.

The “New Girl” and “Property Brothers” stars first met while filming and episode of “Carpool Karaoke”, and their first date was at one of Scott’s favourite activities: an escape room.

“I had actually never done one, and he kept telling me how much he liked them,” Deschanel said. “It sounded very much up my alley and I loved it right away. I mean, I wasn’t good at the first one to be honest, but I’ve gotten pretty proficient.”

She added of Scott sending her a full itinerary for the night out, “I was like, this is my dream. I’m a Capricorn.”

“I’m not gonna lie, this I did not see coming,” Scott said of meeting and falling for Deschanel, describing her as “somebody who cares to make sure you get through the hard moments as well.”

Deschanel has two children from a previous marriage, and Scott proudly referred to himself as a “bonus dad,” adding, “They have even more people to love them.”

The actress added, “Our family is very deeply rooted and very blended.”