David Beckham is on the sidelines rooting for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

While chatting up People at the premiere of his four-part documentary “Beckham”, the soccer star, 48, acknowledged, “there’s a lot of noise around Taylor at the moment,” referring to the media spotlight that’s been closely following her and Kelce’s budding relationship.

READ MORE: Travis Kelce Never Imagined How His Rumoured Romance With Taylor Swift Would Unfold, But He ‘Can’t Be Mad’ About It

“Taylor is an amazing talent and she’s an amazing person, and she deserves to be happy. Whatever she does and whoever she’s with, as long as she’s happy, that’s the most important thing.”

Beckham himself has a history of dating a popstar — Spice Girls singer Vicotria Beckham -— and gave his token of advice to the Kansas City Chiefs star and the “Cruel Summer” songstress: make time for each other.

READ MORE: 2023 MTV EMAs Nominations: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA And More!

“It’s the same with me and Victoria. We’ve been together now 26 years, almost three decades. We’ve got amazing kids, we’ve built businesses, but we make time for each other.” He also noted that he and his wife “respect each other” and “work hard at these things.”

Swift stirred up a media frenzy when she was spotted alongside his mom, Donna, on the bleachers of Kelce’s Chiefs-Jets game.

“Beckham”, which follows his and Victoria’s family life and notoriety, premieres Oct. 4.