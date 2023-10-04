A season 4 premiere date for “The Drew Barrymore Show” has finally been set after a number of issues unfolded, including the show causing controversy when it intended to return to air amid the since-ended writers strike.

After initially planning to return to small screens on Sept. 18 — which caused striking WGA members to protest outside New York’s CBS Broadcast Center, where the daytime talk show films — Barrymore halted production and expressed her “deepest apologies.”

It was then confirmed last week amid ongoing speculation that the show would officially return to television in October.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Deletes Emotional Apology Video Addressing Criticism Over Decision To Resume Talk Show Amid Strikes

Now, “The Drew Barrymore Show” has announced across its official social media platforms that it’s just 12 days away from debuting its fourth season.

“This just in: We’re kicking off our brand new season on Monday, October 16th! Link in bio for tickets,” read the post.

This just in: We’re kicking off our brand new season on Monday, October 16th! 🎉 Check your local listings: https://t.co/3yRe9N8zsg

Join our studio audience: https://t.co/5EDOK5x9GX pic.twitter.com/e91lmT6Jte — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) October 4, 2023

READ MORE: Watch Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert & More Late-Night Hosts Return To TV With Jokes About Writers’ Strike

Throughout the strike, Barrymore shared several “dREWWIND” clips on the show’s social media accounts — rewind clips of former guests from previous episodes — as she awaited its return. The five-month-long writers strike — the second longest strike in the history of the Writers Guild of America — came to an end on Sept. 27.