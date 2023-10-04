Rachel Zegler is sticking up for Taylor Swift and women everywhere.

On Tuesday, the “West Side Story” star took to Twitter in response to a viral video of Barstool Sports’ Dan Katz making a lewd comment about the singer.

“It’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to taylor swift but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated,” Zegler wrote.

you will never see people speaking this way about a man. that goes for a lot of different scenarios. we do not pick apart men’s attitudes and relationships the way we do women’s. and it’s not always just men who speak this way about us. women can and do, too. it sucks. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 3, 2023

In the video, reacting to the romance between Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce, Katz said, “If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift release a sex video, I’ll consummate this relationship and be like, ‘Fine. You guys can have sex, you can be boyfriend/girlfriend. I don’t buy it …until that happens, I think it’s fake, I think it’s for clicks, and I think Taylor Swift is using the NFL to try to make her star bigger.”

