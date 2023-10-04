Sharon Stone’s father was her singular lifeline at one point.

Life took a devastating turn for the actress in 2001 following a ruptured vertebral artery bled into her brain for nine days, leaving her with a 1 percent chance of living.

Headlining this week’s issue of People, the critically praised actress, 65, remembered the dark patch as a lonely one: “My father was there for me but I would say that was about it.”

“I understand if you want to live with solid citizens, don’t come to Hollywood.”

Life was glowing for Stone before the health scare. She had received her first Oscar nomination five years before for “Casino”; months before, she adopted her son, Roan, with her husband, Phil Bronstein. She’s since adopted two more children: Laird, 18 and Quinn, 17.

“I lost everything,” she recalls. “I lost all my money. I lost custody of my child. I lost my career. I lost all those things that you feel are your real identity and your life.”

“I never really got most of it back, but I’ve reached a point where I’m okay with it, where I really do recognize that I’m enough.”

Stone has gone on to become a major inspiration, joining the Board of Neurological Foundation, the medical institute Stone’s brain surgeon Dr. Michael Lawton leads in Arizona.

Lawton himself calls Stone an “inspiration.”