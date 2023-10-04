The cast and crew of Disney’s beloved sports comedy, “Cool Runnings”, are opening up about the troubles they ran into with Disney upon making the 1993 film.

During a recent reunion, in honour of the film’s 30th anniversary this month, director Jon Turteltaub and the cast recalled battling with the media giant over the film’s Jamaican accents.

“Cool Runnings” — roughly based on the debut of the Jamaican national bobsleigh team at the 1988 Winter Olympics — initially got its start apart from Disney with a script that featured a lot of “drugs, racism and the characters were getting laid a lot,” actor Rawle D. Lewis revealed in a interview with The Independent.

“I saw it morph into the movie that it is now,” the cast member continued. “It was something that had never been told before – Jamaicans in tights? People were like, ‘How’s this going to go under the Disney umbrella?’”

READ MORE: ‘Daredevil’ Showrunner Calls Out ‘Disney Scam’ Of Renaming Show, Which ‘Resets Contract Terms Back To First Season’

When Walt Disney Studios entered the picture, its executives allegedly fought with Turteltaub over the accent work of the cast members.

“They wanted me to sound like a black Aladdin,” Just Leon recounted. “They wanted a Disney version. It was tough because if anybody wants to be authentic, it’s me — but I’m a professional and I had to do the job.”

“They’d say, ‘People in Middle America won’t be able to understand you,'” Malik Yoba added. “At that time, people had less access to cultural differences and didn’t know how Jamaican really sounded.”

READ MORE: The Richest Ex-Disney Channel Stars, Ranked

Eventually, Turteltaub received a phone call from Jeffrey Katzenberg, who was the Disney chairman at the time.

“He said, ‘If you can’t get these accents to where I can understand them clearly, I’ll find a director who can,’” Turteltaub recalled their 1 a.m. conversation.

“The next day, I told the cast, ‘I’m going to get fired if you don’t sound like Sebastian the Crab. Please don’t get me fired,’” the director went on. “We joked about it but they got it. They understood. ‘We’re not going to do Sebastian the Crab but we’re going to make an Americanized version of the movie that people around the world can understand.’”

READ MORE: Disney+ Pushes Back Debut Dates Of Numerous Marvel Series As Strike Drags On

When asked if “Cool Runnings” would be made different if it was filmed in 2023, Turteltaub was left stumped.

“Times have changed a lot in 30 years,” he acknowledged. “There’s zero chance I’d get this job – and I probably shouldn’t get it. I’m on the side of the people who say I shouldn’t have directed this and yet we ended up with a pretty great movie. It’s tricky.”

“Cool Runnings” is available to stream on Disney+ and rent on Prime Video.