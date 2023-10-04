Travis Kelce thinks the NFL should chill a bit on the Swift coverage.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 33, hit up his podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, “New Heights”, this week, where he commented on the explosive coverage surrounding his rumoured relationship with the mega-successful music industry maven.

“Let’s get to it, is the NFL overdoing it?,” Jason, 35, asked his brother bluntly.”What’s your honest opinion? Take away your feelings for Taylor…” ]

Travis immediately laughed in response, and then unloaded his thoughts: “I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time I think-”

“They’re overdoing it,” Jason declared, eliciting agreement from his brother. “They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

Swift, 33, attended Sunday game with a swathe of celebs, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner. Their cheerful sideline reactions were featured in the broadcast dozens of times, which Travis theorizes is because the NFL is “just not used to celebrities coming to the games.”

Jason went on to say: “Basketball has it figured out,” citing that the broadcast usually shows celebs in the stands “once or twice” before returning to the game.

Regardless, he also noted that the coverage is unlikely to slow down, as the Jets vs. Chiefs game saw a spike in 2 million female viewers.