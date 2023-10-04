Everything is good between Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa.

In an interview this week with Fast Company, the “Only Murders in the Building” star cleared up speculation over her unfollowing Lipa on Instagram over the summer.

“It was an accident!” she laughed. “I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!’”

Back in June, fans had noticed that Gomez was no longer following the “Levitating” singer, and speculated that they may have been feuding.

Gomez later made a public show of support for Lipa by wearing a dress from Versace, which had just recently launched a collaboration with the singer, at one of her Rare Beauty events, posting a photo online.

With all the drama centred around her online life, the interviewer wondered whether Gomez thought being on social media at all might be a problem.

“All I would say is, ‘Every choice you make is yours. At the end of the day, you have to be proud of it. If it ends up being a mistake, it’s your mistake to learn from. Take a lesson from that. Does it make you feel good? Does it not? Evaluate and get to know yourself as much as you can,'” she said.

“But I would never say don’t do something, because I don’t live with regrets.” Gomez added. “I can relate to a whole sea of beautiful human beings, because I’ve walked through some really tough moments, and now I’m on the other side.”