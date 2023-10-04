Brian Austin Green is remembering some health hardships.

While hitting up the latest episode of Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Likes and Spray Tans” podcast, Green revealed how pivotal his diet in creating a negative health situation for himself.

In the conversation, Green recalls meeting his fiancée, Sharna Burgess, when they both wanted to create a healthier lifestyle for themselves.

“She had been really working on herself hard. She’s been single for almost five years,” he said of explained of Burgess, saying she was also “aggressively in therapy” after being single for two years.

“I’d spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke but I couldn’t speak,” remembered Green, as Burke inquired about his diagnosis.

The “90210” alum explained that his doctors told him he had vertigo and ulcerative colitis, leading him to be bedridden for three months.

“Then these neurological things started happening after the vertigo, and that was — it was four and a half years of my life. I got to the point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man.”

“I ended up having to finally find a doctor that is much more into, like, kinesiology and Eastern medicine,” continued the “Terminator” alum.

Green soon discovered a contributing factor to health woes was “internal inflammation from gluten and dairy.”