Julia Ormond is wielding a massive lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault, and she’s also pointing the courtroom finger at the CAA, The Walt Disney Company and Miramax for allegedly enabling his behaviour.

While most of the world is now aware of Weinstein’s heinous crimes of sexual harassment, it is rare for business partners profiting from Weinstein’s work to be named defendants for allegedly enabling his behaviour.

In court docs obtained by Variety, the “Legends of the Fall” actress, 58, alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1995 after a business dinner. Ormond claims that after informing her CAA agents, Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, they cautioned her against speaking out about the tragic crime.

She is now suing the CAA for negligence and breach of fiduciary duty.

Miramax and The Walt Disney Company, once linked to Harvey Weinstein, now face a lawsuit for negligent supervision and retention, although former executives like Michael Eisner and Jeffrey Katzenberg aren’t defendants.

The suit alleges that these companies and the talent agency CAA were aware of Weinstein’s misconduct but failed to warn the actress because he was too influential and profitable.

Ormond, speaking out under the Adult Survivors Act, aims to bring change to Hollywood’s reporting structures and the use of NDAs to silence victims. She believes Weinstein’s enablers played a crucial role, and early action could have prevented further harm.

Weinstein, currently serving time for rape convictions, has been accused by over 100 women.