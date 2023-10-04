Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed he once turned down an invitation to set sail with Sylvester Stallone.

While chatting with People ahead of the release of his new book Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, the actor pointed out that the pair have different ideas of a good time, despite their “fantastic” relationship.

“Sly calls me: ‘Want to come on the yacht?’ What, do you think I’m going to ask, ‘When can I have dinner?’ It’s not going to happen,” Schwarzenegger recalled, telling the outlet: “I can get my own yacht. That’s not my trip. I can’t even relax under those circumstances.”

Being two of Hollywood’s biggest action stars over the last few decades, Schwarzenegger, 76, and Stallone, 77, have a historic heavy-loaded rivalry between them.

“He always has to do everything I do,” Schwarzenegger joked, recounting a time when they even got shoulder surgery on the same day back in 2012 before filming a movie together.

However, nowadays the stars are close.

“I really admire him,” Schwarzenegger told People. “I love him. He’s just a different person than me.

“He’s much more raw, and he’s much more vulnerable and in touch with his emotions,” he elaborated on his pal. “When he gets mad, he just gets mad. It’s like when you light a fuse — his goes right away. ‘Boom!’ Mine goes, ‘Shhh.’ It takes two days to get to the actual boom.”

Nonetheless, Schwarzenegger said Stallone’s short temper “makes him good in acting, because he feels things immediately.”

As for how the “Terminator” star prefers to unwind, he says sailing the sea isn’t necessary as he can pretty much relax anywhere.

“I don’t plan a day off… to go on vacation to Europe or to go on a boat like most of my friends do… I can relax at home,” the actor shared. “I can relax in my office when I work. Or I’ll go to the USC Schwarzenegger Institute and hang out with the students.”

Elsewhere, given that his upcoming book shares the one lesson and tool kit that helped him create a meaningful life, Schwarzenegger praised some of the advice other actors have given him over the years, even through observation.

“Jeff Bridges or Sally Field — [it] was absolute heaven to me to watch them perform, how smooth they were and how much I had to grow,” the star said of his former co-stars from the 1976 drama-comedy, “Stay Hungry”. “[I learned] to be natural, not to act. It’s what made Sally Field start falling into tears and crying and throwing fits. It was really her.”

Schwarzenegger also shared that Clint Eastwood, 93, “was my idol because he was kind of Mr. Cool. His approach of not being noisy, that he was able to listen, I always loved that. Because I always thought that there’s something to be said about listening.”

Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life will be released on October 10.