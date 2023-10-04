Sophie Turner appeared virtually for Tuesday’s hearing while Joe Jonas was a no-show.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will go to trial over custody of their two young daughters early next year, a Manhattan judge has ruled.

On Tuesday, a judge set a trial date for Jan. 2, 2024, during the federal court hearing in the ongoing court battle over the custody and living situation of their children, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. Turner, 27, appeared virtually for the New York hearing, while Jonas, 34, did not appear at all.

Turner’s attorneys argued for a trial date as soon as possible, telling the judge that the actress “has work obligations in the U.K.” beginning in January and wanted the question of custody resolved before then. They requested a two-day trial on behalf of Turner, whom ET previously learned is staying in a New York City apartment loaned by Taylor Swift. The singer has been spotted out with Turner on several occasions since her split from Jonas.

Jonas’ lawyers pressed the judge for a trial date further out, arguing that the pop star’s final U.S. tour date is Dec. 9, and that the estranged couple has an in-person hearing on their divorce on Dec. 14.

His lawyers shared that they expect the custody trial to last at least four days because they have several witnesses to call to stand.

Noting that Turner and Jonas will be attending mediation simultaneously on their divorce and custody, the judge ruled that the couple will meet for their custody trial in the new year.

A source tells ET that Turner took her virtual court call from Swift’s Tribeca home and then left there with a friend after the session. The two were driven to the Four Seasons and were joined by Turner’s lawyers, who previously appeared in court.

The latest court appearance comes nearly a month after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage and welcoming two daughters together, though the exact reason behind their split remains a mystery. Two weeks later, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas, accusing him of “wrongful retention” of their two children and asking the court to have the kids, who are dual citizens, returned to her native England, their “habitual residence.” In the lawsuit, Turner also said the family relocated to England in April and planned to move into their new home in England, which they signed a contract to purchase in July, upon its completion in December.

Turner further revealed an offer letter Jonas penned, in which he wrote to the home’s owner, “We could tell that your family have truly loved living here and we can envision our children growing up here and making this our forever home.”

Days after the actress filed her lawsuit, ET confirmed that the two agreed to an Interim Consent Order prohibiting the removal of the children from New York pending further order of the court.

