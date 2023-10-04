George Clooney is set to bring an inspiring true story to the big screen with “The Boys in the Boat”.

Directed by Clooney and based on Daniel James Brown’s book, the film stars Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner, among others, and follows the remarkable journey of the University of Washington’s 1936 rowing team to the Berlin Olympics.

Rowing was a major sport in the 1920s, and for these students, it was a way to stay in college. Clooney highlights in a PR release: “‘The Boys in the Boat’ is about strong, tough kids, but they were poor and hungry. They’re rowing because it was the only way they could stay in college.”

These underdogs went from being the college’s second-tier rowing team to representing the U.S. at the Olympics, where they clinched a gold medal, even with Adolf Hitler in attendance.

Author Daniel James Brown found this story to be incredibly captivating, and Clooney’s personal experiences in his early career helped him connect with the film’s central character, Joe Rantz. Brown says the movie is not just about rowing but about a generation of Americans coming together in tough times.

“The Boya in the Boat” is set to hit theatres on Dec. 25.