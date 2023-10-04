Kevin Spacey revealed he was rushed to the hospital with fears of a potential heart attack.

The Oscar winner, 64, opened up about the health shock in Uzbekistan at the Tashkent International Film Festival during Monday night’s closing ceremony, reports TMZ.

The “American Beauty” actor revealed that his entire arm went numb for 8 seconds while touring the Afrasiyab Museum in Samarkand earlier in the day.

Anxious that it was a heart attack, the actor was subsequently rushed to the hospital for medical support.

Putting his fears to rest, Spacey turned out to be okay and could attend the film festival and recite a closing speech.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Spacey said the entire scare made him more grateful for life. He also praised the festival for providing opportunities for upcoming storytellers and artists.

The hospital visit comes after Spacey was recently cleared of several sexual assault allegations in court. While in the capital of Tashkent, Spacey said his best roles have yet to come.